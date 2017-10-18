Alert Fire Company Goes To Bat

The Great Neck Alert Fire Company recently held its annual Alert Junior Fire Company vs. Alert Senior member’s softball game. This tradition goes back many years and is always a highlight for the Alert Juniors. After losing to the Juniors last year, the Seniors squeaked out a 13-12 win this year. After the game, all of the firefighters, young and old, enjoyed a home-cooked barbecue meal at the firehouse. The Alert Junior Fire Company is comprised of young men and women 12 to 17 years old. For information on becoming a member, call the firehouse at 516-487-1057.