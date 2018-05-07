Alert Fire Co. Honors 50 And 25 Year Members

The Great Neck Alert Fire Company recently honored two members of the department for their years of dedication and service to the community.

Firefighter James Lawrence was honored for completing 50 years of service to the department and firefighter John M. Baumann was honored for completing 25 years of service.

The Great Neck Alert Fire Company has been providing volunteer service to the community for more than 100 years. The dedicated members of the Alert Fire department proudly provide fire protection and rescue services to the residents of Great Neck.