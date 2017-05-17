After My Husband Left The Polls, I Felt Nauseous

This morning, my husband went to vote at the Baker school. As he was leaving, a woman was coming in. She said, “You should be ashamed of yourself—you are disgusting,” and she walked in to vote.

My husband was stunned and was directed by the security guard to speak to an individual overseeing the voting. My husband reported the incident to him and was told it would be “taken care of,” until he further questioned how it would be taken care of and was then told they have no jurisdiction over citizens coming to vote and that he could call the police if he would like.

As the woman was leaving, my husband asked her why she made those comments and she began a tirade against him saying, “You disgusting Orthodox Jews are ruining this town and you should be ashamed of yourself.”

There were quite a few people around, including other yarmulke-wearing Jews. But, I’m heartbroken to say that instead of asking this woman to stop her offensive and anti-Semitic ramblings, they asked my husband to “let it go” and “not make a scene.”

Holocaust Remembrance Day was just a few weeks ago. I’d like to remind everyone that one of the lessons we remind ourselves of on this day is to never forget and never let it happen again—to Jews and to any other ethnicity or religion.

People mention the worry of Great Neck turning into “another Lawrence,” but now I’m scared that there is the potential of Great Neck turning into a divisive and hateful community.

To the woman who said these things to my husband: All you saw was a man in a yarmulke and, apparently, to you that means somebody disgusting. You did not see my loving husband and my children’s wonderful father. You did not see a man taking time to exercise his right as a taxpayer to vote for what he feels is right, a man who supports our community and our schools. You did not see a man who is a wonderful friend and neighbor to our diverse neighbors. Instead of being respectful to a member of your community, you were hateful. And, you know what? I am ashamed. I am ashamed that you are a part of my community. I am ashamed that hardly anyone stood up for what’s right.

But, I am proud of my husband and I am hopeful that sharing this story is a wake up call to all of us to not let this ever happen again in Great Neck—and that we won’t stand for people like you bringing our town down. We can come together and make our community the inclusive and thriving community we all know, support and love.

—Ronit Kahen