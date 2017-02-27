Adult Learning Center Offers English & TASC Prep Classes

Adults interested in learning English, improving their English-language skills or wanting to earn a high-school equivalency diploma can attend a variety of classes during the day or evening through the Great Neck Public Schools Adult Learning Center.

A range of English-language classes are offered, from beginning literacy to advanced ESNL (English to Speakers of Other Languages). In preparation for the TASC (Test Assessing Secondary Completion) examination, formerly known as the GED, classes are available to improve math, reading, science, social studies and writing skills. Once enrolled, students may also take elective classes, such as Conversational English, Crossroads Café and Citizenship at no additional charge.

Class registration must be done in person at the Adult Learning Center, 105 Clover Dr., on Wednesday, March 1, or Thursday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to noon or from 6 to 9 p.m.; or on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Preference will be given to Great Neck residents and previous Adult Learning Center students. Be sure to allow two hours to complete the registration process.

The annual, nonrefundable processing fee for Adult Learning Center classes is $50 for those who live or work in Great Neck (proof of residency or employment is required) and $100 for nonresidents. Payment, at time of registration, can be made in cash, credit card, check or money order made payable to Great Neck Public Schools.

For more information, refer to the Community Education catalog, call the Adult Learning Center at 516-441-4950 or visit http://alc.greatneck.k12.ny.us.