Adult Learning Center Offers English And TASC Classes

Adults who want to learn or improve English-language skills, or want to earn a high school equivalency diploma, can enroll in a variety of classes throughout the day and evening at the Great Neck Public Schools Adult Learning Center.

A full-range of English as a New Language (ENL) classes are offered, from beginning to advanced literacy. For those preparing for the Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC) examination, courses are available to improve math, reading, science, social studies and writing skills. Once enrolled, students may take additional electives, such as Conversational English, Crossroads Café and Citizenship, for an additional fee.

Trimester III registration will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and Thursday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 and 9 p.m.; and on Saturday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Adult Learning Center, 105 Clover Dr., and may take as long as two hours. Preference will be given to Great Neck residents and previous students.

The nonrefundable processing fee is $50 for those who live or work in Great Neck—proof is required—and $100 for nonresidents. Payment, at time of registration, can be made by cash, credit card or check or money order payable to Great Neck Public Schools.

Learn more by calling 516-441-4950 or visiting alc.greatneck.k12.ny.us.