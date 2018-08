Adult Learning Center Grads

The Great Neck Public Schools Adult Learning Center (ALC) held its annual graduation and awards ceremony to recognize program participants who received New York State High School Equivalency Diplomas, met NYS benchmarks for English language proficiency and attained citizenship in the United States.

High School Equivalency Diplomas recipients were Elisa Altamirano, German Amon, Jessica Batista, Eulalia Berrezueta, Guirong Bi, Sheleiza Bisnauth, Carolina Chavez Padilla, Junying Chen, Qiu Ping Chen, Yinping Chen, Alba Contreras, Jasmine Coutard-Destin, Jeannette Cruz-Lopez, Qin Duan, Ana Garcia Bottaro , Sandra Gonzalez, Anne Hartmann, Xili He, Dongyan Huang, Viktoria Klein, Joffre Lewis, Shehnaz Memon, Myrna Muralles, Debbie Nasiri, Susan Palladino, Dildora Sattorova, Min Kyung Song, Guadalupe Torres, Annel Vazquez, Ning Wu and Zhen Yu.

English as a New Language (ENL) graduates included Nubia (Veronica) Chacon Avelar, Arica Chen, Haiping Chen, Carlos De Paz, Maria Angelica Epieyu, Xiao Jian “Elaine)” Ma, Diego Esteban Marquina Barrera, Iris Mayorga, Oscar Omar Mira Gamez, Guillermo Alberto Ramirez Mejia, Carlos Segarra Marquina, Jeung Ho Sohn, Yang Song, Hai Tao Tam, Qiong Xie, Xiaohong Yu, Gale Zhang and Hong Zhang.

New U.S. citizens are Edwin Chavarria, Luis Cuevas, Miki Lin, Rosa Parra, Lida Rabbani, Karen Tejada and Maria Zumba.

Also present at the ceremony were Board of Education President Barbara Berkowitz and Trustees Donna Peirez, Rebecca Sassouni and Jeffrey Shi, along with school and district administrators.

Dr. Errin Hatwood is program administrator for ALC, which provides a variety of educational opportunities for adults to improve basic skills, earn high school equivalency diplomas, prepare for college or learn English as a Second Language during day or evening classes. Learn more at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/alc.