AARP Driving Courses

The town will be sponsoring 10 AARP defensive driving courses at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park.

“The town hosts these AARP classes each year to provide a convenient location where residents can take a class to reduce their insurance costs, cut penalty points and increase their knowledge of driving safety,” said North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

Open to drivers age 50 and older, these classes will be held on Feb. 4, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 3, June 17, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, but seating is limited. To register, mail a check, payable to AARP, to Defensive Driving Coordinator, Department of Community Services, 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, NY 11040. The check must contain your name, address, phone number and the date of the class you wish to attend. Once the check is received, a letter confirming your registration will be mailed.