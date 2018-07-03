A Broadway Hit

Great Neck native wins second Tony Award

Long Island bred Catherine Schreiber won her second Tony Award for her work as a producer on Angels in America, the Pulitzer-Prize winning epic by Tony Kushner that was first performed 25 years ago.

The award-winning producer grew up in Great Neck Estates, attended Saddle Rock Elementary School and was salutatorian at Great Neck North, where she studied acting and starred in school plays. She went on to attend Yale College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in English.

Her new production of Angels in America, direct from London’s National Theatre, achieved the impressive honor of receiving the most Tony nominations for any play in the history of the awards. Angels wound up winning three Tonys, including Best Revival, Best Actor for Andrew Garfield and Best Supporting Actor for Nathan Lane.

This most recent nod is Schreiber’s sixth Tony nomination. Her previous Tony Award was for Clybourne Park. She has also been nominated for four Olivier Awards, including one for Scottsboro Boys, the Kander & Ebb musical she brought to London. And, last year, Schreiber won the 2017 Broadway Global Producer of the Year Award.

The North High grad began her career as an actress and a writer in New York and Los Angeles, and only started her second career producing theater on Broadway in 2010. She has had quite a meteoric rise, producing 10 plays on Broadway, one Off-Broadway, nine in London and one in Peru.

“I believe being an actress and writer has helped me to be a more understanding, knowledge­able and sensitive producer,” explained Schreiber.

Angels in America, a limited engagement, running through July 15, was called “Flat out fabulous!” by Ben Brantley of The New York Times.

Schreiber’s other show currently on Broadway is the Olivier Award–winning play for Best Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong.

“Currently the longest-running and funniest play on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong must close on Aug. 26 before starting its national tour,” noted Schreiber. “It’s great for the whole family and guarantees nonstop laughs.”

The busy Schreiber is also a producer on Dreamgirls in London and is working on the upcoming shows Pretty Woman on Broadway and Company in London.

Learn more about this award winner, who “loves to share theater with those passionate about it,” at www.catherineschreiberproductions.com or contact her at catherine@cschreiberproductions.com.