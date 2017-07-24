8th Annual Asian-American Festival Celebrated

The Town of North Hempstead welcomed hundreds to the 8th Annual Asian-American Festival at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, which celebrated the cultures of China, India, Japan, Pakistan and Korea. The lively event, which was sponsored by WAC Lighting, included live performances from around the world, food from local restaurants,

a marketplace and cultural activities.

“North Hempstead is one of the most culturally diverse places to live and we embrace that diversity,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “Our lives are all enriched when we learn about other cultures. It creates better understanding and harmony and that is beneficial to all.”

Festival attendees were treated to performers that included the Ichifuji Dance Association and the Masayo Ishigure and Miyabi Koto Ensemble from Japan, the Indian American Association of Long Island and New York City Bhangra from India, the Long Island Conservatory of Music from Korea, the PACOLI Family from Pakistan and the Rudance New York Ballroom Dance School from China.

The event was organized by the Town of North Hempstead, in partnership with the town’s Asian-American Festival Committee, which includes community representatives from China, Japan, Korea, Pakistan and India.

