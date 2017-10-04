34 Named Commended National Merit Scholars

Thirty-four seniors in the Great Neck Public Schools have been named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSP). To achieve this honor, the students placed among the top 50,000 of the more than 1.6 million juniors who took the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

North High’s Commended Students are Simona Fine, Lauren Hakimi, Sasha Hakimian, Noah Okin, Jade Pan, Hong Tam, Ashley Yu and Elaine Zhang.

The Commended Students at South High are Hannah Chang, Katelyn Chang, Shao Chen, Jacob Glueck, Clara Goldberger, Nicole Hu, Times Hwang, Grace Jiang, Jessica Ye Jiang, Shawn Kang, Nurin Keshwani, Daniel Kim, Noah Kniesly, Jenny Li, Derek Lin, Yuhan Liu, Wendy Mo, Alexandra Rigos, Patrick Shen, Michelle Song, Richard Song, Michael Sun, Cindy Wang, Aaron Yam, Ava Zhang and Michael Zhang.

Each Commended Student received a Letter of Commendation in recognition of exceptional academic promise. Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some become candidates for scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.

“The young men and women named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success. They represent a valuable national resource,” said a NMSP spokesperson. “Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”