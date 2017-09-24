3 Teens Robbed At Knife Point On A Boat Ramp In Kings Point

A robbery occurred in Kings Point on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11:45 p.m., according to Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives.

Two Hispanic men with their faces covered approached three 16-year-old boys on a boat ramp on Dock Lane. The two men displayed knives and told the victims to give up everything they had.

The burglars stole the victims’ property, including some of their clothing, and fled the scene in unknown direction.

The teenage boys went home and contacted police. No injuries were reported.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this crime should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.