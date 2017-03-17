3 Rescued From Great Neck Estates Fire

A fire broke out in a Great Neck Estates residential garage, which spread to the home with three people inside on Thursday, March 16, at 5:43 p.m., reports the Nassau County Police Public Information Office.

According to police, a Nassau County Third Precinct Police Officer on patrol observed heavy black smoke emanating from the direction of Great Neck Estates. After investigating, the officer was able to locate the source, which was a Bayview Avenue residential garage fully engulfed in flames that was spreading to the home.

The officer requested assistance from the Vigilant and Alert Fire Departments and then, with the help of a Great Neck Estates Police Officer, they began to search for occupants.

The two officers located three people inside, an 85-year-old man, a 84-year-old woman and a 48-year-old female home-care aide, who were all taken out to safety.

During the incident, the Nassau County Police Officer sustained smoke inhalation and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment. All three people found inside the home were treated at the scene.

The Arson Bomb Squad and the Nassau County Fire Marshall responded and will continue investigating the fire deemed not suspicious at this time.