20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Swastikas Found At NCC

Nassau County Third Squad detectives arrested a Plainview man on Tuesday, Dec. 20, for multiple bias incidents that occurred at Nassau Community College (NCC), located at 1 Education Dr. in East Garden City.

According to detectives, Jasskirat Saini, 20, of Central Park Road in Plainview, wrote two swastikas on the exterior wall of Building H and KKK on the floor of F Building Cluster 225 on the day of the arrest, Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 12:38 p.m.

Saini was also arrested for a bias incident that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. at NCC after a professor notified security that he discovered multiple swastikas drawn in the lower level men’s bathroom of the G Building.

The 20-year-old was also found to be responsible for a bias incident that occurred at NCC on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8:06 p.m. According to detectives, Third Precinct Police responded after a student notified security that he discovered multiple swastikas along with the words “Germany” and “Heil Hitler” drawn with a black marker inside the E Cluster Building’s first floor men’s bathroom.

The fourth bias incident that Saini was arrested for occurred at NCC on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8:40 a.m. According to detectives, Third Precinct police responded after a security officer discovered three 8-inches long swastikas drawn in black ink on the B Cluster Building stair hand rail and on the wall.

Saini is charged with multiple counts of aggravated harassment and is being arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Three other bias incidents at the college are being investigated. On Oct. 15 at 8:44 a.m., three swastika were found drawn in green marker inside the E Cluster Building second floor men’s bathroom. On Oct. 28 at 9:52 p.m., the cleaning staff discovered two swastikas and an anti-Sematic comment on the wall of the men’s bathroom in the Cluster D Building. On Oct. 29 at 12:40 p.m., security discovered multiple swastikas drawn in blue marker randomly placed on the walls and urinals in both men’s rooms on the first and second floor of the E Building.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding these crimes to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.