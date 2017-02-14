14-Year-Old GN Girl Missing For Four Days

Yanyin Lin, 14, has been missing for four days, according to the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Person Squad.

According to detectives, she was last seen in Great Neck at her Chestnut Drive home on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.

The Asian teen was described as having long black hair and dark eyes, and was last seen wearing all-black clothes—a jacket, pants, shirt and shoes. Her destination was unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Lin to contact Nassau County Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.