100th Anniversary Of Women’s Right To Vote Celebrated

The Women’s Collaborative and the Long Island Association (LIA) hosted an event commemorating New York State’s 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, making women’s right to vote legal, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

The evening’s guest speakers were Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, chair of the NYS Women’s Suffrage Commission, and Gloria Feldt, author, cofounder and president of Take the Lead. Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Lee R. Seeman from Great Neck and Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio from Port Washington felt it was important to attend to show support to Long Island women in today’s business world.

Several hundred women from both small companies and large corporations came to hear Hochul and Feldt speak about how giving women the right to vote has changed, impacted and improved the face of the American political system. Women have certainly come a long way as they have made up a crucial voting bloc in the past several local, state and national elections.

“From the very start of the women’s desire to partici-pate in the political arena to the present day, women such as suffragette organizer Susan B. Anthony, Eleanor Roosevelt, Geraldine Ferrara, Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Giffords, Hillary Clinton, Nikki Haley and other strong women have changed the face of politics,” remarked Seeman, who has been active in the democratic political process for more than 60 years. “I am honored that New York State was one of the first states to endorse the rights of women voters before many other states did so. Women have historically had a higher percentage of voters on many election days. They maintain an intense desire to shatter the glass ceiling once the sole province of the old boys club. I am proud, and have always been proud, of the accomplishments of all women.”

De Giorgio echoed Seeman’s sentiments. “The 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in New York gives us a moment to reflect on all the work and sacrifices everyday women made to give women today the ultimate power in a democracy, the ballot box,” she said. “While there is still more to be done to ensure true equality for women, I know the next 100 years will be better than the last, as more and more women, not only vote, but enter public office.”

The Women’s Collaborative was established in 2014 with support from the LIA as a new and innovative model. It brings together, empowers and engages Long Island’s leading businesswomen and encourages partnerships and presents opportunities for the support, education and advancement of professional women on Long Island. In turn, these women inform the LIA about issues that are important to them and to the Long Island region.

Founded in 1926, LIA actively advocates for the interests of and seeks cooperation among the many diverse sectors of the business, educational, scientific, technological, nonprofit and civics communities. Headed and guided by President and CEO Kevin Law, it continues to bring together all Long Islanders with the goal of the betterment of Long Island and its local communities.

For further information, visit www.ivy-network.com and www.longislandassociation.org.